REED, JAMES (JIM) Jim was diagnosed in 2012 with Posterior Cortical Atrophy, a rare neurodegenerative disease. He passed away March 30, 2020, at the age of 69. He will be dearly missed by wife Lynn, daughter Rachel, son Nick (Robyn) and son Jon (Christina). Jim was "Poppa Jim" to grandkids Marlow, Wilson, Inez, Fraser and Felix. Many thanks to Dr. Tang-Wai, Maria Martinez and Elena Cacchione at the Toronto Western Hospital, all the wonderful staff at Dixon Hall, Tina Krliu and friends at the Toronto Alzheimer Society, caregiver Joanna and the MAID team at UHN. As per Jim's wishes, there will be no funeral. In Jim's memory, donations may be made to the Dixon Hall Seniors Day Program at dixonhall.org.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 1, 2020