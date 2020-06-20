Dear Sarah and Kirsty

Your wonderful Dad Jim was a king in his work

Yet humble in his attitude towards people

and always aware that there were others to consider including your wonderful Mother Heather

you lovely girls and his 2 beautiful grandchildren



I know you both loved him

and he loved you girls

and Violet and Henry



I guess losing Heather was too much for his heart to bear

And who could argue that?

She was the queen to his king



It all makes me very sad

But we can imagine them reunited now and both at peace



With much love and respect

Calvin Hambrook

