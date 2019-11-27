FRAME, JAMES REYNOLDS B.P.H.E., B.A. B.Ed., M.Ed Jim passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019, at 88 years of age. He is survived by his loving wife, Ruth (Ware), his adored children, Dara Kennedy (Chris), Melanie Frame and Kent Frame (Julianne). He was very proud of his grandchildren, Blaise and Haig Kennedy (Stephanie), Ffion and Heini Davies (Nicole), Mathew and Alexander Pritchard (Alicia), Gareth Bain, and Marlo and Emma Frame. Jim taught with the Toronto District School Board, and the York Region District School Board for 32 years. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life is to be held at RedCrest, Cardinal Golf Club, 17700 Keele Street (north of Davis Drive, west of Newmarket), on Sunday, December 1, 2019 from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. If desired, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society or Diabetes Canada.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 27, 2019