HACKING, JAMES RICHARD Jim, 64, of Mississauga passed away peacefully at home on September 23, 2020 surrounded by family. He was born to parents Roy and Louise Hacking on May 5, 1956 in Mimico. Jim graduated from Mimico High School where he met his beloved wife of 41 years, Judith Campbell. He is survived by Judith, their children Scott (Lindsay) and Ashley (Adam) and granddaughters Lauryn, Hailey and Hannah. Jim is also survived by brothers Clifford (Geraldine) and Robert (D'Arcy). Jim was predeceased by parents Roy and Louise. Although separated by distance with his lifelong friend Ted Franklin, they were never separated by soul. Jim was known for his love of sports, being on the water and spending time with his family. Jim was always there to help relatives and friends with household projects and was known for being a jack of all trades. His infectious smile, strong will and quick wit will be greatly missed. To respect Jim's wishes, funeral arrangements will not be held. Condolences may be sent via email to hacking2@sympatico.ca. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Diabetes Canada.



