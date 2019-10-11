HUFF, JR., JAMES RICHARD June 20, 1958 - September 24, 2019 Jim was born in Toronto, where he developed into an accomplished musician as a guitarist, songwriter producer. His early career was with Mannequin, The Works and Wall of Silence. Subsequently, Jim and his wife Cathie relocated to Los Angeles, California, where he successfully expanded his composing and producing career to include film work. Unfortunately, after a very prolonged battle with prostate cancer, he passed away peacefully on September 24, 2019, at the Providence St. Josephs Hospital, in Burbank, California. He leaves behind his beloved wife and best friend Cathie (nee Irvine), his mother Barbara (nee Roseborough) and his sisters, Karen (Bill Davidson), Kimberlee (Steven Brown) and Jennifer Huff. Remembered also by all his nieces and nephews and his in-laws Ken and Shirley Irvine. A Celebration of Jim's Life will be held on Saturday, November 9th from 1-4 p.m. at Markland Wood Golf Club, Etobicoke. Celebration to be arranged at a later date in the Los Angeles area. The Huff family would like to express their gratitude to the Doctors and Nurses at the various Los Angeles area hospitals involved, for their caring attention to Jim's health and welfare over the past many years. Donations in Jim's Memory will be welcomed by Prostate Cancer Canada (www.prostatecancer.ca).
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 11, 2019