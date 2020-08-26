RICHARDSON, JAMES "JIM" (CHUNKY) Passed away at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital, on Sunday, August 23, 2020, just two months shy of his 70th birthday. Beloved husband of Debbie (nee Nulty) for 42 years. Loving father of Katie (Brandon Males). Cherished Grandpa of Braxon. Much-loved son of Theresa and the late James Richardson. Dear brother of Garry (Karen), Jeff (Brenda) and Deb (John Hartman). Jim will be fondly remembered by his many nieces, nephews, in-laws, extended family and friends. Jim retired after many years of service with Petro Canada. Private Cremation with Private family services will be held at this time. A Public Celebration of Jim's Life will be held at a later date. If desired, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society
