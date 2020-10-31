1/
JAMES R.L. "JIM" IRWIN
IRWIN, JAMES "JIM" R.L. In Loving Memory Jim passed suddenly during the night of October 16, 2020, just short of his 77th birthday. He had lived fully and courageously through recent debilitating illness staying regularly connected to those he loved: his son Sean with Soo-ah; his brothers John with Eleanor; Paul with Carol; Philip with Miriam; and his close friend and neighbour Louise Johnson. Faithfulness and kindness were his hallmarks. Faithfulness to his West Hill United Church, to his Men's Group of many years, his employer from which he retired only two years ago. His kindness came out in countless acts of random helpfulness as he gladly shared his rich life experience, energy and concern with the many who knew him. Journey on and journey well Dad, brother, and friend. You are deeply missed and the legacy of your faithfulness and thoughtful loving kindness lives on. (The family hopes to hold a simple service of celebration and remembrance next spring at the time of the interment in the Whitevale Cemetery.) If so desired, memorial donations may be made to West Hill United Church. Online condolences may be made at www.newcastlefuneralhome.com

Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 31, 2020.
