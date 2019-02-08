ANDERSON, JAMES ROBERT James passed peacefully at home on February 3, 2019, in his 93rd year. Beloved husband of Rosina and the late Mary Jane. Loving father to Darcy and Kerry Sue and husband Doug. Proud grandfather of Ben (Ali), Josh (Danelle) and Sam (Emma). Son to the late Harold and Catherine Anderson and brother of the late Beryl Thompson. His kindness, sense of humour and love for family and friends will be greatly missed by all. In remembrance, donations to the Alzheimer Society would be greatly appreciated by the family.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAMES ROBERT ANDERSON.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 8, 2019