SHELSON, James Robert James (Jim) Robert Shelson, loving brother and faithful friend, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 31, 2019, with loved ones at his bedside. Jim was born on December 20, 1946 in Windsor, Ontario. He received his teaching degree from the University of Windsor. After a few years of teaching in the Windsor area public schools, Jim moved to Whitby to take a teaching position at Ontario Ladies College (Trafalgar Castle School). In addition he created and ran Trafalgar Summer Camp for area children. Jim moved on to work in the public school system in Oshawa where he was able to apply his innovative teaching methods. His final teaching endeavors were in the field of adult education in Durham Region and Toronto. Jim retired to his beloved city of Toronto in 2009. A generous and kind man with a pleasant and even demeanor, Jim was quick to recognize and react when others were in need, whether they be loved ones or deprived strangers. Preceded in death by his father James Sr. (1997), mother Amy (2012) and nephew Greg Wickens (2006). Jim will be sadly missed by his 6 siblings - Jean (Ken Wickens), David, Ken, Nancy, Thomas and Kelly, all of Windsor. Well-loved uncle to many, and special lifelong friend to Betty Szkokan (Holland Landing), Mike Nickerson (Toronto) to whom Jim became a father. The family is eternally grateful to Mike for his devotion to Jim's happiness, care and well-being. At Jim's request, there is no formal service. Cremation has taken place. If you desire, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.

