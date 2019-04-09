MORGAN, James (Jim) Roland January 17, 1935 - April 3, 2019 Passed away peacefully at the age of 84 years. Jim will be dearly missed by his beloved wife Helen, family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at Ridley Funeral Home, 3080 Lake Shore Blvd. W., Toronto, on Thursday, April 25th with visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and a service beginning at 1 p.m. More details are available at RidleyFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 9, 2019