BLANCH, JAMES RONALD May 11, 1945 – April 14, 2020 In Loving Memory James (Jim) passed away peacefully at home, with his family by his side. He is survived and sadly missed by Margaret, his loving wife of 49 years, his children Michael and Rhonda of whom he was so very proud, son-in-law John Michael and his two hockey-loving grandchildren Joshua and James. Jim spent his entire career in the oil industry at BA, Gulf Oil and Petro Canada where he made many great friends, met the love of his life and had the opportunity to travel across most of Canada. He retired in 2002, enjoying summers in Muskoka and winters in Florida. A long-standing member at Weston G&CC, Jim was an avid golfer, curler, BBQer and sports fan. Although he was never able to beat his wife and daughter at family mini-putt, he retired a champion at H-O-R-S-E in 2012 when he beat his son for the first time ever…and never played again. We will celebrate together the life of an amazing husband, father and friend at a later date. In the meantime, please raise a glass of Beefeater and remember the many great times, stories and laughs you shared with Jim…we think he'd like that. Donations are not necessary, but given the times, a donation to your local food bank or similar charity would be appreciated. Please visit his book of memories at WardFuneralHome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on May 2, 2020.