JAMES RONALD BLANCH
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share JAMES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BLANCH, JAMES RONALD May 11, 1945 – April 14, 2020 In Loving Memory James (Jim) passed away peacefully at home, with his family by his side. He is survived and sadly missed by Margaret, his loving wife of 49 years, his children Michael and Rhonda of whom he was so very proud, son-in-law John Michael and his two hockey-loving grandchildren Joshua and James. Jim spent his entire career in the oil industry at BA, Gulf Oil and Petro Canada where he made many great friends, met the love of his life and had the opportunity to travel across most of Canada. He retired in 2002, enjoying summers in Muskoka and winters in Florida. A long-standing member at Weston G&CC, Jim was an avid golfer, curler, BBQer and sports fan. Although he was never able to beat his wife and daughter at family mini-putt, he retired a champion at H-O-R-S-E in 2012 when he beat his son for the first time ever…and never played again. We will celebrate together the life of an amazing husband, father and friend at a later date. In the meantime, please raise a glass of Beefeater and remember the many great times, stories and laughs you shared with Jim…we think he'd like that. Donations are not necessary, but given the times, a donation to your local food bank or similar charity would be appreciated. Please visit his book of memories at WardFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on May 2, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved