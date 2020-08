Peacefully, on Friday, August 14, 2020, at Sunnybrook Veterans Centre, at the age of 90. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy for 67 years. Loving father of Susan Johnston and Brenda Johnston-Chance (Timothy). Arch will be lovingly remembered by extended family and friends. As per the family's wishes, a private service and burial has taken place. For those who wish, donations may be made to the Salvation Army.

