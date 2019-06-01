Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAMES RONALD (JIM) FRYER. View Sign Obituary

FRYER, JAMES (JIM) RONALD It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of James (Jim) Ronald Fryer of Brooklin, Ontario. A loving husband, father and grandfather to his two granddaughters. Jim passed away at Markham Stouffville Hospital on Saturday, May 25, 2019. Jim was a gentle, honest man who had an amazing zest for life, that was infectious to everyone around him. Jim had a wonderful career, over thirty years at IBM Canada, starting and running his own successful sales training business, then followed by a number of years with Compaq and Hewlett-Packard Canada. Jim ended his career as an international sales trainer with Exceed Global out of Europe, where he travelled the world helping other business professionals reach new milestones. Helping others was truly Jim's passion and in fact, was his hobby. As an avid golfer, Jim was a member of Royal Ashburn Golf Club in Whitby, as well as a long standing member of the Bogey Club, for which he so loved and cherished all the members. One of Jim's other passions, was spending time at the cottage in Haliburton, where he enjoyed the peaceful tranquility of boating and even riding his lawn tractor. Jim will be sadly missed by his wife Patricia of Brooklin, his son Scott and his partner Stephanie of Elora, along with his daughter Sherri of Brooklin and by his granddaughters whom he adored Robin and Carley of Elora and his host of nieces and nephews. The entire Fryer family would also like to thank Jim's doctors, Dr. Vikaash Kumar, Dr. John Di Costanzo and Dr. Stephen McLaren, as well as the many wonderful nurses who gave such great care to him. Jim has been cremated and a private funeral has already taken place. There will be a Celebration of Jim's life taking place on Saturday, July 6th from 2-4 p.m. at Royal Ashburn Golf Club, 995 Myrtle Rd. W., Ashburn, ON. In lieu of flowers, please make donation to Markham Stouffville Hospital or Sick Kids Hospital.

