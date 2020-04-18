O'NEILL, JAMES RONALD Peacefully passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Margaret Behan Hospice at the age of 88. James is reunited with his loving wife, the late Mary Elizabeth (nee Whitehead). Cherished father of Peter (Lidia), Michael (Jocelynn), Kathy, Sharon (Doug), and Sean. Beloved Grandpa of Stephanie, Justin, Corben, and Rheanna. Great-Grandpa of Thanos. Further information can be found at the funeral home website (www.roadhouseandrose.com). A celebration of James' life will take place at a later date. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Margaret Bahen Hospice. (www.myhospice.ca)
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 18, 2020.