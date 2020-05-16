TERRY, JAMES RONALD "JIM" Passed away at Lakeridge Health Oshawa on May 12, 2020 at the age of 65. Loving husband and best friend of Margaret. Adored father of Melissa (Dave). Cherished Grampa of Brandon. Jim will also be missed by Rhonda, Tracy (Jay), Jodi (Darryl) and by Lindsey (Jesse), Kaitlin, Dana, Lauren, Hannah and Cameron, as well as by in-laws Lynda, Jim and Bill (Joan). Jim will be forever remembered as an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing. His great sense of humour will resonate in the hearts and minds of all who knew him. The family wish to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the PSWs, doctors and nursing staff of the Palliative Care Team at Lakeridge Health Oshawa, for care, compassion and professionalism shown to Jim and his family-words cannot express. As per his own wishes, no formal funeral will take place, a celebration of his life may be planned for the future. Arrangements entrusted to THORNTON CEMETERY & FUNERAL CENTRE, 1200 Thornton Rd. North, Oshawa (south of Taunton Rd. and off of Dryden Blvd., 905- 579-6787). Donations will be gratefully accepted for R. S. McLaughlin Durham Regional Cancer Centre. Donations and expressions of condolence may be left at www.etouch.ca
Published in Toronto Star on May 16, 2020.