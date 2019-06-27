MCGUIGAN, JAMES ROSS Left us on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at the Milton District Hospital. Despite the medical problems that confined him to a hospital bed in his home for some years, he maintained a cheerful attitude and appreciated the help he received through LHIN from PSWs from March of Dimes and ParaMed. Ross was a teacher and taught at J.M. Denyes School, in Milton and W.M. Morden, in Oakville and greatly enjoyed his teaching years. He will be sadly missed by his wife Elaine and his 4 sons: Jim (Amy), David, Michael (Lela) and Stephen (Danielle); as well as his grandchildren: Christopher (Olivia), Emily, William, Tyson, Jesika and Joy. Family and friends are invited to visit at the McKERSIE-KOCHER FUNERAL HOME 114 Main St. E., Milton, 905-878-4452, from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Sunday, June 30, 2019, followed by a celebration of life in the funeral home Chapel at 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Conventry House in Toronto or a charity of your choice. Letters of condolence, shared stories and memorial donations may be left for the family online at www.mckersie-kocher.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on June 27, 2019