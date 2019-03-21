Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAMES SCHOFIELD. View Sign

SCHOFIELD, JAMES April 7, 1928 – March 15, 2019 We sadly announce the passing of James Schofield, on March 15, 2019 at Peterborough Regional Health Centre. He was almost 91 and meant many things to many people. James was a caring father to daughter, Maria Celeste Scopelites. He was a jovial grandfather to Erinn Celeste Brush (Deepak Mehmi) and Owen William Wallace Brush (Deborah Seabrook). James was elated to be a part of the lives of his great-grandchildren Neko Celeste Mehmi and Jaya Piper Mehmi. He was the third child of nine siblings, including: Saretta Koutsourakis, (late) Basil (Bill) Schofield, (late) Marjorie Marie Jonah, John Schofield, George Schofield, Helen Makridis, Marina Sarlanis and Stephen Schofield. Friendly to a fault, James constantly sought to spark a conversation, he was a perpetual storyteller, carrying his East Coast wit wherever he went. Growing up in Glace Bay, Nova Scotia, the island of Cape Breton always had a special place in his heart. It was there he met and married the love of his life Jessie Mae (Penney). Married for 59 years, James was a devoted husband to Jessie who passed in 2009. Not one to hide his competitive spirit, James took great pride in teaching noobies the game of cribbage and even more pride in skunking them. His love for cards led him to invent the game Wahooey! Now, every family member owns at least one board, as a token and signifier of the care James took in bringing people together. Dad, Jim, James, Grandpa will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Knox Presbyterian Church, 170 Main St. E., Milton, with reception to follow.

