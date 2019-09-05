Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAMES SHEDDEN. View Sign Service Information MC EACHNIE FUNERAL HOME LTD - AJAX 28 OLD KINGSTON RD Ajax , ON L1T 2Z7 (905)-428-8488 Obituary

SHEDDEN, JAMES It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of James McIntyre Shedden, on the morning of Sunday, September 1, 2019. Jim was born August 28, 1932, in Toronto. Jim was at home where he wanted to be with his son Brian Shedden (Cheryl Probert) and daughter Margaret Eskins (Rodney) by his side. His 6 grandchildren Eric, Michael, Laura, Katie, Taylor and Holly as well as his great-grandchildren Brianna, Charlotte and Audrey Shepherd spent treasured time saying goodbye to a very special man the week prior to his passing. Jim was predeceased by his beloved wife Cay and son John. Jim worked at Ontario Hydro from the time he graduated high school until he retired at age 58. He cherished the friends he made there and continued to attend lunches and get togethers with them until just recently. An avid sports enthusiast, Jim could talk sports with anyone. As a young man, he played competitive basketball and baseball and spent many years as a volunteer coach in both of these sports. He also loved to travel and cruise with his wife Cay, to whom he was married for almost 62 years. Jim gave valuable time to volunteering. He coached, ran church groups, delivered meals on wheels and offered both his wisdom and manual labour to Community Living Toronto. During the last five years, Jim required Dialysis and he was only able to endure it because of the wonderful nurses and staff at DMC Pickering who we can't thank enough. Thank you also to the Nurse Next Door nurses who took care of dad like he was one of their own. A visitation will occur Friday, September 6th from 7-9 p.m. and on Saturday, September 7th at 1:30 p.m. we will celebrate his well lived life. Friends and family may call at McEachnie Funeral Home, 28 Old Kingston Rd., Ajax, ON L1T 2Z7. In lieu of flowers, donations to Community Living Toronto would be greatly appreciated.

