SMITH, JAMES (JIM) October 19, 1925 - April 25, 2020 Passed away peacefully at Craiglee Nursing Home in his 95th year. Jim beloved husband of the late Cathy (2012). Dear father of the late Laura (2004). Loved grandfather to Michelle. Beloved second father to Richard Smith (Colleen). Special uncle to Cathy and Frank Tercer. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



