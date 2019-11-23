HOW, JAMES SMITH Autust 27, 1930 - November 17, 2019 Born in Leith, Scotland. Passed peacefully at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre at the age of 89. Loving husband of Gail How. Father of Edith, Susan, Gary, Cindy and the late Alan. Stepfather of Heather and Sandra. Grandfather of Sarah, Jessie, Cameron, Amanda, Kevin and Doug. Will be missed by his loving dog, Peggy. As per Jim's wishes, there will be no service and cremation has taken place. Donations can be made to the Sunnybrook Hospital Foundation or War Amps.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 23, 2019