JAMES SMITH HOW

Guest Book
  • "You will be missed. Love your Great Grandson Zachary"
Service Information
Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited
1403 Bayview Avenue
Toronto, ON
M4G 3A8
(416)-487-4523
Obituary

HOW, JAMES SMITH Autust 27, 1930 - November 17, 2019 Born in Leith, Scotland. Passed peacefully at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre at the age of 89. Loving husband of Gail How. Father of Edith, Susan, Gary, Cindy and the late Alan. Stepfather of Heather and Sandra. Grandfather of Sarah, Jessie, Cameron, Amanda, Kevin and Doug. Will be missed by his loving dog, Peggy. As per Jim's wishes, there will be no service and cremation has taken place. Donations can be made to the Sunnybrook Hospital Foundation or War Amps.
logo
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 23, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.