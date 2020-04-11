Home

CIZAR, JAMES STEVEN It is with tremendous sorrow and heavy hearts that we announce the death of "Jim", on Saturday, April 4, 2020, after a heroic battle with cancer for 3 years. Beloved and cherished husband for 42 years to Linda. Devoted father to Sean (Kelly), Mark (Paul), David and Katherine (Chris). Loving PopPop to Nathan and Jake Cizar. Close friend and brother-in-law to John Gibson (Diane). Uncle to Alex and Devon Gibson. Brother-in-law to Barbara Gibson (Kevin). Predeceased by brother-in-law Bill Gibson (Merlene), who tragically died on February 10, 2020. Uncle to Tammy Danyluk-Leblanc (Mark) and family and Steven Danyluk. Predeceased by sister Olga Danyluk. He will also be greatly missed by his pup Lexi, who is still looking for him. Jim had a great love of the outdoors, especially camping, cottage vacations and backyard barbecues. He was a passionate fan of The Leafs and The Blue Jays and enjoyed "sports talk" with his friend and neighbour John C. Jim was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed repairs or advice through his Appliance Service. He also worked for The Brick, as a Technician, for 18 years. A heartfelt thank you to PMH Lung Cancer Clinic, Dr. Penny Bradbury and Yolande Lussier for their expertise and compassion. Also thank you to Bridgepoint Hospital Palliative Care Unit, Dr. Jim Kitchens, and especially Danielle. A private gathering will be held at a later date to celebrate Jim's life. A donation to the Canadian Mesothelioma Foundation to support the patients, doctors and researchers who are valiantly fighting this devastating disease, would be appreciated. "To the world he was just one person, but to us he was the world".
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 11, 2020
