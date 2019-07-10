SUFFIDY, JAMES August 20, 1924 – July 4, 2019 An enquiring mind and a generous spirit. Loving husband of the late Isabelle (MacLeod) Suffidy; father to Suzan; grandfather to Jeanna; longtime friend to Christopher Hoyt and to Ravi Kanagaratnam and his family. "Good night sweet prince, and flights of angels sing thee to thy rest." No service. Cremation has taken place. Donations in his memory may be made to Saint John's Anglican Church in Ingonish, Nova Scotia. The family thanks Denyse Paiement and the rest of the excellent staff at the former vets' hospital in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue, Quebec.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 10, 2019