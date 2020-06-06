GILLESPIE, James Thomas (Jim) Passed away peacefully, at home on May 13, 2020, after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. He is survived by his wife, Joan, and his brother, Douglas, of St. Catharines, Ontario. Also survived by Robert and Irene Gillespie and their extended family and Eddie, Wendy and Daniel Gillespie (Edinburgh, Scotland). Jim was a member of the Nor-Westers Society, where he canoed across Ontario in his youth. Jim worked for CN Rail for 25 years, and on leaving CN, began a new career as a squash pro and coach, in Hudson, Quebec and in Toronto. As per Jim's wishes, no funeral service will be held. Cremation has already taken place. A private celebration of life will be held in the future. A donation in Jim's name to Parkinson Canada would be gratefully received.