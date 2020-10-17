SABISTON, JAMES THOMPSON "BUSS" It is with great sadness but acknowledgement of a life well lived, that the family of James Thompson "Buss" Sabiston announces his peaceful passing on October 10, 2020, in his 98th year. Predeceased by his loving wife Evelyn (Wheeler) of 54 years. (2005) Caring and supportive father of Judith (Prentice) and Paul (Susan), loving and proud grandfather of Chris and Brad Prentice (Karen), adoring great-grandfather of Carlie and Leah Prentice. Buss, as he was known to his longtime friends, was a man of great determination and resolve. He faced all of the difficult challenges in his life with perseverance and hard work. He is remembered for his kindness, loyalty and unstinting support of the underdog. Family gatherings were a source of great pleasure. He thoroughly enjoyed the picnics, corn roasts and Christmas dinners with his siblings and their families, especially interacting with his nieces and nephews. A family service has been held. When it is deemed safe to do so, a Memorial Service is planned to appropriately celebrate a life well lived.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store