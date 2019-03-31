THOMSON, James "Jim" Suddenly, at his home on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, in his 79th year. Beloved husband of Joy (nee Rutherford) and loving father to James Thomson (Lynda) of NS and Jodie Grigsby (Derek) of Hamilton. Loving grampa of J.T. and Robert Thomson and uncle grampie to Shyla Craig. Predeceased by his brother Peter and sadly missed by his sisters-in-law Betty Thomson and Christine Marshall (Ron) and brother-in-law Paul Rutherford. Jim will also be missed by his nephew Donald (Pam), niece Denise Armstrong and by his much-loved cousins in Scotland and Ontario. Jim was a member of the Thursday Afternoon Singers, the Copetown Carvers, Knox Presbyterian Church and was a former member of the Clans of York Pipe Band, Toronto and the Georgetown Pipe Band. Friends will be received by the family on Friday evening from 7-9 at the Turner Family Funeral Home, 53 Main Street, Dundas. The Memorial Service for Jim will be held Saturday, April 6, 2019, at 11 a.m. at KNOX PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 23 Melville Street, Dundas. Expressions of sympathy to Knox Presbyterian Church or the Salvation Army, Dundas would be appreciated. Please sign Jim's online Book of Condolence at turnerfamilyfuneralhome.ca
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James "Jim" THOMSON.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 31, 2019