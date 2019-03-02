Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAMES THOMSON (JIM) BOULTON. View Sign

BOULTON, JAMES THOMSON (JIM) Our Dear Poppa died peacefully at Balmoral Place Retirement Residence, Collingwood, in the early morning hours, last Friday. The outpouring of love and affection from both residents and staff was overwhelming and we send a special thank you to Jodi, Kim and Doreen for their care and their leadership of a stellar group of caregivers. Dad couldn't have spent the last stage of life in a more caring environment. Thanks as well to Emma from St. Elizabeth and Maria from CBI and many others too numerous to name. Thanks also go to Holland Christian Homes, a wonderful place that Dad called home for 10 years. Born in 1921, Jim grew up in Weston and attended Weston Collegiate and Vocational School - now Weston Collegiate Institute. He was the third generation to raise his family in Weston in the house that his grandfather built and where he grew up. He was a lifelong member of Weston Presbyterian Church and a proud Junior Golfing Champion at The Weston Golf and Country Club. Jim loved hockey and could regularly be heard, loudly critiquing players' performances through the TV screen. In 1999, Dad attended the final Leafs hockey game at Maple Leaf Gardens. He was an honoured guest, being the descendant of the man who had built the Gardens in 1931 - his grandfather. His career was spent as an accountant in the banking industry at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce for 43 years, where among other roles, he was known as "Mr. Chargex" (now VISA), later heading a division of Automated and On-Line Banking. In 1941, he joined the RAF, 129th Squadron, flying Mustang fighter aircraft and went on to end his military career as Flying Officer in the 442nd Squadron of the Royal Canadian Air Force. After hearing of his escapades in England, Germany and Holland flying a Mustang, we marvel that he survived the war and made it home. He wore his wings with great pride! He leaves behind a loving extended family with fond memories of his colourful story-telling and his glass-half-full approach to life: Judy (Filman), Linda, Phil, Brock and Hilary; grandchildren Adrienne, Mike, Rod, Kelly, Scott, Drew, Shannon, Deanna, Kylie, Chelsea and Devon; and great-grandchildren Kessa, Kierra, Max, Zack, Keaghan, Seth, Cameron, Hudson, Wesley and Jane. Although not many of his peer group are still around, he will also be fondly remembered by his dear friend Karen at Balmoral, beloved cousin Eleanor Ford, his lifelong friend Buzz Crawford, his niece Barbara Nattress and nephew Doug Moon. He was predeceased by his dear wife Marg in 2007. As per his wishes, a private burial in Muskoka will take place when the trilliums bloom and the sun is shining. Dad had a friendly hello for friend or stranger alike and rarely went anywhere that he didn't find someone he knew either personally or by association. He would want you to share your cup-half-full with all around you. If you wish, the War Amps (

