McGEACHIN, JAMES THOMSON Peacefully on Friday, March 29, 2019 at the age of 86. Jim was born in Ayr, Scotland and immigrated to Canada in 1957. Loving husband of Nancy. Dear father of Shona and Scott. Cherished Papa of Nicholas, Michelle, Connor and Jonathan. He will be sadly missed by his family. The family wishes to thank Dr. Gelder and Nurses at Trillium Health Partners – Mississauga Hospital for the compassionate care they provided Dad. Also, many thanks to friends and neighbours for their kindness and support. At Dad's request, there will be no funeral. Cremation has taken place. In memory of how Dad lived his life, the family asks only that you do a random act of kindness in his honour.

