Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES NELSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES TYRRELL NELSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JAMES TYRRELL NELSON Obituary
NELSON, JAMES TYRRELL Passed peacefully on January 21, 2020, at Amica, Unionville. They say the best measures of a Man's worth are his relationships – his family and his friendships. If this is true, then Jim Nelson was indeed a very wealthy man. He was a real gentleman who was devoted to his family and always had time for his friends. He was a strong man who was gentle and kind. He is remembered as forever smiling, quick with a joke, and at the ready to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it. Jim will be dearly missed by wife Jane (nee Walker), as well as son Alan Nelson and his wife Jill, and daughter Carol Nelson and her husband Todd Beaudoin. Jim will be fondly remembered by grandchildren, Alan, Samantha and Steven Nelson, and Paul and Tedd Beaudoin, as well as aunts, uncles and cousins. Family and Friends are invited to join in celebrating Jim's wonderful life at the Mount Pleasant Funeral Centre, on February 2, 2020, for service at 12 noon, followed by a Celebration of Life, which we hope will be the "party" that Dad always said he wanted instead of a "funeral". https://mountpleasantgroup. permavita.com/site/ JamesTyrrellNelson.html
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JAMES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -