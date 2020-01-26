|
NELSON, JAMES TYRRELL Passed peacefully on January 21, 2020, at Amica, Unionville. They say the best measures of a Man's worth are his relationships – his family and his friendships. If this is true, then Jim Nelson was indeed a very wealthy man. He was a real gentleman who was devoted to his family and always had time for his friends. He was a strong man who was gentle and kind. He is remembered as forever smiling, quick with a joke, and at the ready to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it. Jim will be dearly missed by wife Jane (nee Walker), as well as son Alan Nelson and his wife Jill, and daughter Carol Nelson and her husband Todd Beaudoin. Jim will be fondly remembered by grandchildren, Alan, Samantha and Steven Nelson, and Paul and Tedd Beaudoin, as well as aunts, uncles and cousins. Family and Friends are invited to join in celebrating Jim's wonderful life at the Mount Pleasant Funeral Centre, on February 2, 2020, for service at 12 noon, followed by a Celebration of Life, which we hope will be the "party" that Dad always said he wanted instead of a "funeral". https://mountpleasantgroup. permavita.com/site/ JamesTyrrellNelson.html
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 26, 2020