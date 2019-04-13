GRIEVE, JAMES URIE On April 5, 2019, Jim passed away peacefully at Muskoka Shores Long Term Care in Gravenhurst, Ontario. He is survived by his loving wife Ruth, brother John and Jean Grieve and sister Irene (Catherine) Thompson, his loving son Jim and Leanne Grieve, son Ken and daughter Darlene and Scott Traficanti. Grandchildren, Marlee Martel, James and Melissa Grieve, Derek and Michelle Grieve, Jessica and Bob Brotherstone and Michelle Grieve and Garrett Palmer. Great-grandchildren, Zachary and Zoe Martel, Alexis McNutt and Hailey Grieve, Olivia and Stella Grieve and Andrew Brotherstone. The family is requesting any donations to be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 13, 2019