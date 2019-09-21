THOMPSON, JAMES WALLACE Passed away peacefully at Joseph Brant Hospital on September 13, 2019, at 85 years of age. Jim/Dad/Grampy was predeceased by his beloved wife, Jill and his parents: Clarke Thompson and Edna Stansfield. He will be sadly missed by his three daughters: Nancy, Julie and Wendy (Ken) and his five grandchildren: Madeleine, Kelsey (Ben), Wyatt (Victoria), Austin and Crawford. Jim is also survived by his longtime partner, Sydnae Stretton. Jim was many things in his lifetime: a police officer, manager of resources protection at Sears, a great hockey player, a proud member of the Royal Canadian Navy Auxiliary, a great swimmer and an accomplished golfer, who later worked at Carlisle Golf Club. He was also a practical joker, a fiercely loyal friend to those he trusted and a cantankerous son of a gun who didn't suffer fools easily. He loved his cigars, his rum, country music and witty repartee with a side order of sarcasm. Jim lived a long life and he is now free from pain. There will be no visitation or funeral, only a private cremation at Jim's request. For those who wish, donations may be made to the Royal Canadian Navy Benevolent Fund (RCNBF).
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 21, 2019