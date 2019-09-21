Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAMES WALLACE THOMPSON. View Sign Obituary

THOMPSON, JAMES WALLACE Passed away peacefully at Joseph Brant Hospital on September 13, 2019, at 85 years of age. Jim/Dad/Grampy was predeceased by his beloved wife, Jill and his parents: Clarke Thompson and Edna Stansfield. He will be sadly missed by his three daughters: Nancy, Julie and Wendy (Ken) and his five grandchildren: Madeleine, Kelsey (Ben), Wyatt (Victoria), Austin and Crawford. Jim is also survived by his longtime partner, Sydnae Stretton. Jim was many things in his lifetime: a police officer, manager of resources protection at Sears, a great hockey player, a proud member of the Royal Canadian Navy Auxiliary, a great swimmer and an accomplished golfer, who later worked at Carlisle Golf Club. He was also a practical joker, a fiercely loyal friend to those he trusted and a cantankerous son of a gun who didn't suffer fools easily. He loved his cigars, his rum, country music and witty repartee with a side order of sarcasm. Jim lived a long life and he is now free from pain. There will be no visitation or funeral, only a private cremation at Jim's request. For those who wish, donations may be made to the Royal Canadian Navy Benevolent Fund (RCNBF).

Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close