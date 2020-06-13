JAMES WALTER KEYWAN
1925 - 2020
KEYWAN, JAMES WALTER March 16, 1925 - June 4, 2020 Per Ardua Ad Astra It is with sad hearts we share Jim's passing on June 4th, in the 95th year of a vibrant life, filled with joy and service. Remembered and cherished by his children, Alicia (Charles), Patricia (Don) and Denis, as well as step- children, Tammy (Lorne) and Marci (David). Loved by grandchildren, Jelena (J.J.) and Julian, as well as Evan, Jamie, Ian, Connor, Shannon and Nia. His life was filled with flying, architecture, golf, movies, music and a passion for travel and adventure. Jim was a proud veteran of the Royal Canadian Air Force. He lied about his age and enlisted in the RCAF at the age of 17. He trained in Harvards and was commissioned a Pilot Officer. He frequently joked that his "favourite girlfriend was the Queen." His passion for flying continued post-war and led him to his first Cessna. He also became a devoted gliding pilot, where he delighted soaring in the freedom of flight. After the war, he attended the University of Toronto School of Architecture, and later entered a partnership with Martin Mendelow and Jack Daniels. A lifetime member of the Ontario Association of Architects, he designed many institutional buildings in Toronto. An accomplished golfer and longtime member of the St. George's Golf and Country Club, he won the club championship in 1978. One of his many adventures took him to the Canadian Arctic, where he was the oldest runner to complete the Midnight Sun Marathon. The family is eternally grateful to the Ukrainian Canadian Care Centre for making him feel truly at home. He received the most gentle compassionate care and professional attention from Yasmine, Svetlana, Val and Dr. David Bitonti. A memorial service and interment in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery have been postponed until further notice. Details, when available, will be found through the Morley Bedford Funeral Home, 159 Eglinton Ave. West, Toronto www.morleybedford.ca Donations may be made to the Ukrainian Canadian Care Centre, 60 Richview Road, Etobicoke M9A 5E4.

Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Morley Bedford Funeral Services
159 Eglinton Avenue West
Toronto, ON M4R 1A8
(416) 489-8733
