WARWICK, James (Art) On September 23, 2019, in the presence of loved ones, we said goodbye to James Arthur (Art) Warwick, at the Princess Margaret Hospital, at the age of 83. Art will be lovingly remembered by his wife and best friend of 60 years, Joyce. Preceded in death by his siblings, Jack and Bill Warwick, Barbara Gilmour and David Warwick. Art will also be fondly remembered by his nieces and nephews, Jim (Kathy) Warwick, Laurette (Terry) Ayres, Trisha Warwick, Brian, Charlene, Billy, Dennis, Kenny and Terry Gilmour and extended family and friends. Special mention to his lifelong friends Harold and Jo-Anne Davies. Art was involved in the heating and air-conditioning business for most of his life, where he formed many friendships and made lasting impressions. He loved the cottage, being outdoors and travelling on many cruises. He especially enjoyed wood working. Donations may be made to the Humane Society of your choice. A private service to be held at a later date.


