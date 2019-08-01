McDONALD, JAMES WELLS Peacefully passed away at home, on Tuesday July 30, 2019, with his family by his side. James was loved and adored by his late wife Rita (nee Gannon). He will be greatly missed by his children Jim, Paul, Brian, Lawrence, Gerald and Maureen; and his six grandchildren Lindsay, Kevin, Justin, Richard, Victoria and Julien. Cherished brother and predeceased by Carol Peacock (nee Baxter). James' (Jim's) positive, caring and easy going outlook on life endeared him to us and his many friends. Resting at Paul O'Connor Funeral Home, 1939 Lawrence Ave. East (between Warden and Pharmacy), from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m., Thursday, August 1st. Funeral service at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church, 717 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough. In lieu of flowers, as expressions of sympathy, donations can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Toronto.
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 1, 2019