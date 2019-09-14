Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAMES WESLEY CHRISTIE. View Sign Obituary

CHRISTIE, JAMES WESLEY May 3, 1939 - September 9, 2019 Passed away peacefully, at Amica in Barrie, after a long and painful struggle with dementia and more recently, cancer. Beloved father of Jamie Christie (wife Michelle) and Laura Brossmann (husband Jeff); children of first wife, Pearl Boleychuk. Adored grandfather of Kyra, Katie and Wesley and treasured brother of Marilyn Boudreau. Predeceased by soulmate and wife of 25 years, Janet Aitken Christie, parents Charles Wesley Christie and Christena Louisa Bobzener. Jim grew up in Weston, attended the University of Western Ontario and then followed in his father's footsteps to become a teacher and then principal, in Toronto. He was well respected and known as a teacher's principal. Jim was social and athletic, loved golf and traveled extensively. He enjoyed summers at the cottage, that he built, on Grindstone Lake and winters in Florida on the golf course. He and Janet enjoyed their retirement to the fullest at their house on Lake Simcoe. A Celebration of Life will be held at Markland Wood Golf Club (245 Markland Drive, Toronto), on October 6th, from 3:00 - 8:00 p.m. A short service will be held from 4:00-5:00 p.m. Guests will be welcome to share their thoughts and memories at the reception to follow. The family extends a heartfelt thanks to the staff at Amica for their genuine affection and dedication to Jim.

