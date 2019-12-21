Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAMES WILLIAM ABERNETHY. View Sign Obituary

ABERNETHY, JAMES WILLIAM September 22, 1958 - December 5, 2019 It is with broken hearts that we announce the passing of James (Jim) William Abernethy, after a hard-fought battle with Lymphoma. He passed peacefully and surrounded by family. Jim was loving husband to Cathie; proud father to Jillian, Nicole and Sydney; brother to Janice and Rob (Cynthia); son of Bill and Sue Abernethy; uncle to Madison and Justin Abernethy and James and Alec Baxter; brother-in-law to John and Paul Baxter (Alice Chin); and son-in-law to Virginia Baxter and the late James Baxter. Jim adored his family (including the four-legged members) and we will forever miss the love and laughter he brought to our lives. Born in Calgary and raised in Toronto, Jim attended Victoria Park Secondary School ('77) and Ivey Business School ('82). He quickly completed his Chartered Accountant designation before enjoying a long and successful career at Marsh Canada. After 32 years with the company, Jim retired as C.F.O. in February. He left with many fond memories and even more valued friendships. Although there were many retirement plans unrealized with his early passing, Jim had a full and wonderful life filled with family, friends, travel, sport, and a love of the outdoors. He certainly managed to pack far more than 61 years of adventures into his time with us. His network of cherished friends from school, Marsh, Toronto Athletic Club, St. George's Golf Club and Team Velocity meant the world to him and gave him countless opportunities for mentoring, bantering and of course, storytelling. Memories of Jim holding court sharing one of his many animated stories will help us to smile in the days ahead. Jim was a gifted athlete whose love of sport, especially hockey, began at an early age. As a goaltender, he was a proud member of the M.T.H.L. Don Valley team that won the 1971 Quebec Pee Wee Tournament and in later years he played for the North York Rangers Junior A club. A university hockey injury prevented him from pursuing a career in hockey but did not stifle his love of the game. He continued to play for various league teams and could always be found behind the bench enthusiastically coaching his three girls. Over 20 years ago, Jim began cycling and it quickly became a passion. Each season, he rode with local clubs and prepared for his much-anticipated annual cycle trip to Europe with "the lads". Jim's love of animals led him to become a vegetarian two decades ago and routinely befriend stray dogs wherever he travelled. In this spirit, if a memorial donation is desired, it might be fitting to consider the Toronto Humane Society or Humane Society International. Alternatively, after months of dependence on the blood bank, Jim would have appreciated a donation of blood for those now in need. We will gather together to celebrate Jim's life in the new year. You were taken from us far too soon. Rest in Peace, Jim. We love you forever.

ABERNETHY, JAMES WILLIAM September 22, 1958 - December 5, 2019 It is with broken hearts that we announce the passing of James (Jim) William Abernethy, after a hard-fought battle with Lymphoma. He passed peacefully and surrounded by family. Jim was loving husband to Cathie; proud father to Jillian, Nicole and Sydney; brother to Janice and Rob (Cynthia); son of Bill and Sue Abernethy; uncle to Madison and Justin Abernethy and James and Alec Baxter; brother-in-law to John and Paul Baxter (Alice Chin); and son-in-law to Virginia Baxter and the late James Baxter. Jim adored his family (including the four-legged members) and we will forever miss the love and laughter he brought to our lives. Born in Calgary and raised in Toronto, Jim attended Victoria Park Secondary School ('77) and Ivey Business School ('82). He quickly completed his Chartered Accountant designation before enjoying a long and successful career at Marsh Canada. After 32 years with the company, Jim retired as C.F.O. in February. He left with many fond memories and even more valued friendships. Although there were many retirement plans unrealized with his early passing, Jim had a full and wonderful life filled with family, friends, travel, sport, and a love of the outdoors. He certainly managed to pack far more than 61 years of adventures into his time with us. His network of cherished friends from school, Marsh, Toronto Athletic Club, St. George's Golf Club and Team Velocity meant the world to him and gave him countless opportunities for mentoring, bantering and of course, storytelling. Memories of Jim holding court sharing one of his many animated stories will help us to smile in the days ahead. Jim was a gifted athlete whose love of sport, especially hockey, began at an early age. As a goaltender, he was a proud member of the M.T.H.L. Don Valley team that won the 1971 Quebec Pee Wee Tournament and in later years he played for the North York Rangers Junior A club. A university hockey injury prevented him from pursuing a career in hockey but did not stifle his love of the game. He continued to play for various league teams and could always be found behind the bench enthusiastically coaching his three girls. Over 20 years ago, Jim began cycling and it quickly became a passion. Each season, he rode with local clubs and prepared for his much-anticipated annual cycle trip to Europe with "the lads". Jim's love of animals led him to become a vegetarian two decades ago and routinely befriend stray dogs wherever he travelled. In this spirit, if a memorial donation is desired, it might be fitting to consider the Toronto Humane Society or Humane Society International. Alternatively, after months of dependence on the blood bank, Jim would have appreciated a donation of blood for those now in need. We will gather together to celebrate Jim's life in the new year. You were taken from us far too soon. Rest in Peace, Jim. We love you forever. Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 21, 2019

