JAMES WILLIAM BOEHMER

Service Information
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Tyndale University - Stiller Lounge
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Tyndale Chapel
Obituary

BOEHMER, JAMES WILLIAM April 24, 1934 – August 17, 2019 Age 85, of Aurora, Ontario, passed away peacefully on August 17, 2019. Son of the late Dr. Stewart and Evelyn Boehmer, and predeceased by his wife Faye of 65 years on August 6, 2019. He is survived by his children, Mark (Lorrie), Stephen (Jane) and Kimberly (Neil Hindle). He was the loving grandfather to Karyn (Adam Sarginson), Geoffrey, William, Courtney (Bobby Caughey), Jonathan (Ashley), Andrew, Nicholas, Kate, Matthew and Spencer and great-grandfather to Reese. The family acknowledges the caregivers and nursing staff of Sunrise, Aurora and GEM, Newmarket. Visitation at Chapel Ridge, 8911 Woodbine Ave., Markham, Tuesday, August 27, 2019 5-9 p.m. Visitation at Tyndale University – Stiller Lounge, 12-1 p.m. Wednesday, August 28, 2019. Celebration of Life for Jim and Faye, Tyndale Chapel, 1 p.m. Wednesday, August 28, 2019, with reception following (3377 Bayview Ave., Toronto). Online condolences can be made at chapelridgefh.com In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Stewart Boehmer Scholarship Fund www.tyndale.ca or World Vision (Boehmer Memorial Fund) www.worldvision.ca

Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 21, 2019
