MUNRO, JAMES William Slessor October 23, 1933-May 15, 2019 Passed away peacefully in his sleep. Loving father to Keith (Darlene), Leslie and Billy (Sylvia). Devoted and loving husband to Gladys of 62 years. He will be missed by his grandchildren Robert, Bradley, Sara, Christopher and Lily. Brother to Anne McGrath and Donald Munro. We want to thank Main St. Terrace and staff for the loving care they provided. Family and friends will be received at Pine Hills Cemetery and Funeral Centre (625 Birchmount Rd., Scarborough), on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. A memorial Service will be held in the Pine Hills Chapel at 2:30 p.m.
Published in the Toronto Star on May 20, 2019