|
|
WICKSTED, James William Born in Edinburgh, Scotland on April 6, 1939, passed December 31, 2019 at Markham Stouffville Hospital unexpectedly, at the age of 80. Immigrating to Canada with his family at 15 years old, he grew up in Scarborough, Ontario. Jim began his career as a teacher and retired as a principal after serving 31 years with the Scarborough School Board. Predeased by his parents William and Mary. Survived by brothers William, David and Alan. Jim was a loving brother, uncle, great-uncle and a wonderful man to many. Jim treasured his close friendships and always had a pocket agenda ready to schedule the next visit. A Memorial Visitation will be held at the Ogden Funeral Home, 4164 Sheppard Ave. E. (east of Kennedy Rd.), Agincourt, on Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 1 to 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, perform a random act of kindness.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 5, 2020