HICKS, JAMES WILSON June 28, 1925 - June 6, 2019 Suddenly on June 6, 2019, at Sunnybrook Veterans' Center, Toronto. Predeceased by his loving wife Betty Irene (nee Aldridge) and two brothers, Wesley and William. James was a veteran of World War II, having served in the Royal Canadian Navy. In peacetime, he served as a member of the Royal Canadian Air Force. After retirement from the Armed Forces, James worked in the Government of Ontario. James was the loving father of Shari (David) and Arlette; grandfather of Laura (Davin), Trevor and Kelsey; great-grandfather of Claire and Ethan; and brother of Ann (Jacob). Funeral service to be held on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Advent Lutheran Church, 2800 Don Mills Road, Toronto. Service to be followed by interment of ashes in Pine Hills Cemetery. Donations in memory of James Hicks can be made to the Sunnybrook Veterans' Centre.

