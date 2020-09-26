THOMSON, JAMES WOOD CONWAY March 12, 1928 – September 20, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce that at age 92 and after a lengthy illness our husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather passed peacefully at Extendicare Port Hope on Sunday, September 20, 2020. Jim was born and raised in Toronto where he met his beautiful wife Dorothy Florence McKay. The perfect dance partners, they were married on October 22, 1949 and last year celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. They lived in Scarborough for 40 years while raising their two children Fred and Debbie. With their careers behind them, they moved to Markham Swan Lake Village for their retirement years. A passionate artist, Jim founded the Swan Lake Palette Club where he enjoyed helping others discover their artistic abilities. They made many wonderful friends and enjoyed many more years of traveling the world. 3 years ago they moved to Empire Crossing Retirement in Port Hope. It was a wonderful place to live but after a lengthy illness it was time for them to move to a nursing home. They just finished their 14 day quarantine at Extendicare when Jim passed. Jim is survived by his sweetheart Dorothy, son Fred Thomson, daughter Debbie (Don) Cranston, grandchildren Andrew Thomson, Amanda Thomson (Andrew Vanderkloff), Lisa Shkordoff (Thomas James), Heather Scott (Alex). Great-grandchildren Nolan, Brooklyn, Wolfgang and Wesley. His wonderful sense of humour always made family gatherings fun and full of laughter. We will miss him dearly. We would like to express our thanks to Empire Crossing for their professionalism and care they provided for him during the most difficult time of his life. He thought of you all as family. Also we would like to thank the staff at Extendicare Port hope for the care and compassion provided in his last days. Visitation will take place on Friday, October 2nd from 1-2 p.m. and service at 2 p.m. www.chapelridgefh.com