FEDOROWICZ, JAN It is with great sadness that we announce Jan's sudden passing on April 16, 2020, at the age of 70. Son of Eugeniusz and Irena Fedorowicz (predeceased), cherished husband to Vesna Knezevic, loving father to Alina (Marcel Turcot), Daniel and Stefan (Sarah Birch-Jones), adored "Dzus" to Adam, Adrian and Cassandra, dear brother to Hania (Peter Bruck), and beloved nephew, son-in-law, brother-in-law, cousin and uncle. Jan was a graduate of University of Toronto Schools (UTS, 1967), and Victoria College, University of Toronto (B.A., Modern History, 1971). A Commonwealth Scholar, he completed his Ph.D. in Economic History at King's College, Cambridge University (1975) and studied Public Administration at the Woodrow Wilson School of International Affairs, Princeton University (1983). Jan taught courses at five Ontario universities, was a strategic consultant and business author, a longstanding member of the Canadian Polish Congress of Arts and Sciences (Canada) and speaker at the Canadian Polish Congress and its member organizations. He had extensive knowledge of global affairs and a passion for history, music, art and literature. Jan will be dearly missed and remembered for his deep intellect and curiosity and his devotion to his family. A private memorial ceremony will be held at a later date. If so desired, donations in Jan's memory may be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Canada.

