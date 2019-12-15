Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAN GARDINER. View Sign Obituary

GARDINER, JAN Passed away peacefully at home, on November 20, 2019. As a teen model, Jan was Miss MGB and Miss CNE before she became an 18-year-old, 53 years ago. She was a loved Brownie leader by age 22 and the top salesperson at a major publishing company. Jan built her own publishing company, Zanny Ltd., from scratch, exploiting her innovative concepts into her thirteen business magazines from the chesterfield of her groovy office in Unionville. Jan was renowned for her creative ad concepts, instantaneous editorials and trade show publicity manoeuvres. A prolific travel writer, expert gardener, gourmet chef, interior designer, water colourist and imaginative quilter, Jan will be sorely missed by her Maltese Mafia (Maria and Angela), Polydactyl, Bob and friends. A celebration of Jan's life will be held at Jan and Bob's house, as a love-in, on Valentines Day for friends who reply to [email protected] If you wish, a donation to www.doctorswithoutborders.ca would be appreciated by Jan. Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

