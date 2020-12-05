HAWKINS, Jane A. (nee CRAWFORD) Jane died peacefully, in her 89th year, on November 28, 2020. She was predeceased by her loving husband Allan (2009), her brother Fredrick, daughter Melissa Jane and her grandson Christopher. Jane will be missed by her sons, Matthew (Christel), Mark (Dianne), Timothy (Pauline), Gregory (Maureen) and Adam (Leilani), also by her 12 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and her sister Patricia Maynard. A private family interment will be held at a future date. "Every journey has an end, and the end of the journey is called home".