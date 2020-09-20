JANE ABRAMOWITZ

ABRAMOWITZ, JANE (nee CORNELL) Peacefully, in her 74th year, and surrounded by love after a brief illness, on Thursday, September 17, 2020. Dear wife of the late Julian Abramowitz, proud mother of Sarah and mother-in-law to Pete, fond "Auntie Jane" to her nephews Rob and Peter, cherished sister-in-law of David and Sue, and loving partner of Brian Lyons. A bright, worldly, retired college professor, she will be missed by all who were touched by her passion and exuberance. In lieu of flowers, a donation to an organization or charity committed to social justice, would be greatly appreciated.



