RUSSELL, JANE ANN 1937 - 2019 Passed away peacefully on October 22, 2019, surrounded by family and friends at Sunnybrook Hospital, as she had requested. Jane was predeceased by her parents: Michael Robert Russell (1968) and Ruth Ann Russell (Petrie, 1997), brother Ian Robert Russell (2018) and nephew Dana Michael Russell (1983). Jane will be missed by her brother Michael John Russell and his wife Marlene, sister-in-law Bruna Nota. Nieces and nephews: Emma Russell, Ben Russell, Mike Russell, Martin Smith and Moira Smith. Remembered by many for her 34-year career with Eaton's of Canada, along with 27 years of volunteering at Sunnybrook Hospital. As per Jane's final wishes, cremation will be followed by interment in Mount Pleasant Cemetery. A wake/party will be held at a later date.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 1, 2019