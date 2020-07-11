JANE ARMSTRONG

ARMSTRONG, JANE On Saturday, June 20, 2020, at her home in Port Hope, surrounded by the loving care of friends, Jane passed away peacefully following a determined and courageous journey with metastatic breast cancer. She was 67 years old. Jane was the much loved only child of Jim and Mary Ann Murray. Jane spent a long and successful career at Imperial Oil, as an executive assistant to many of the senior leadership team. It was here that Jane met her husband and soulmate, the late Paul Armstrong. Jane and Paul travelled extensively over the years to: Hawaii, California, Scotland, Arizona and during the last few years, to their special spot in Naples, Florida. Jane possessed a natural, innate ability to cultivate friends wherever she was and quickly brought them into her network. She was loved as one of the family by friends all over Canada and the US, connecting everyone in her galaxy through her warm and funny anecdotes, emails, texts and pictures. Jane's friends wish to thank Northumberland Hills Hospital, most especially the wonderful healthcare team at the Cancer Care Clinic. At Jane's request, there will be no funeral service. Cremation will take place, with a celebration of life planned in the future at her beloved Rice Lake cottage. With her beautiful blue eyes, her infectious laugh and indomitable optimistic spirit, Jane lit up every room she was in. Never on time, she adored making an entrance and was the last to leave the party! She'll be making the grandest entrance now and let's hope the party never stops! Be at peace our dear friend and fill up that wine glass!



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store