McDOUGALL, JANE (JEAN) BLAKELY It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Jane McDougall, peacefully on October 21, 2020. Beloved wife of 63 years to the late Billy McDougall. Jane will be sadly missed by her four children: Dorothy (Sidney), Fiona (Silvia), Roddy (Julie) and Sheila (Dan); her eight grandchildren: Neil (Dana), Ian, Alex, Heather, Spencer, Connor, Emma and Eric; together with her brothers-in-law and sister in-law, nieces, nephews and close friends in Canada and Scotland. Never forgotten and will always be in our hearts. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store