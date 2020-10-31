1/
JANE BLAKELY (JEAN) McDOUGALL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JANE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McDOUGALL, JANE (JEAN) BLAKELY It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Jane McDougall, peacefully on October 21, 2020. Beloved wife of 63 years to the late Billy McDougall. Jane will be sadly missed by her four children: Dorothy (Sidney), Fiona (Silvia), Roddy (Julie) and Sheila (Dan); her eight grandchildren: Neil (Dana), Ian, Alex, Heather, Spencer, Connor, Emma and Eric; together with her brothers-in-law and sister in-law, nieces, nephews and close friends in Canada and Scotland. Never forgotten and will always be in our hearts. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 31, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved