1/
JANE BRIGHAM-RATTRAY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JANE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BRIGHAM-RATTRAY, JANE (nee POCOCK) Passed away peacefully, on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at the age of 83. Jane will be sadly missed by her surviving brother, Tom Pocock. Beloved mother of five children, Lynn, Barry, Wendy, Barbara, and Bob. Cherished grandmother of 4 and great-grandmother of 6. Jane will be fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews, family and friends. A private Memorial Service and Celebration of Life is being held, limited to immediate family only, on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. A live zoom webcast of the funeral will take place for everyone to enjoy in the comfort of their home. Please visit Jane's Book of Memories at www. wardfuneralhome.com for the webcast link. Donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated in lieu of flowers.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved