JANE BRIGHAM-RATTRAY

BRIGHAM-RATTRAY, JANE (nee POCOCK) Passed away peacefully, on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at the age of 83. Jane will be sadly missed by her surviving brother, Tom Pocock. Beloved mother of five children, Lynn, Barry, Wendy, Barbara, and Bob. Cherished grandmother of 4 and great-grandmother of 6. Jane will be fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews, family and friends. A private Memorial Service and Celebration of Life is being held, limited to immediate family only, on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. A live zoom webcast of the funeral will take place for everyone to enjoy in the comfort of their home. Please visit Jane's Book of Memories at www. wardfuneralhome.com
for the webcast link. Donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated in lieu of flowers.