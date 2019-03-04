HUSTON, Jane Carroll June 19, 1939 - February 27, 2019 HUSTON, Jane Carroll (nee Simmonds). Daughter of Bernard and Gladys Simmonds (deceased), beloved mother and friend to Timothy and his wife, Nicky Davis. Sister to Nelson (deceased), Laura Mallan, and Tom (Thomas). Retired 32-year employee of Imperial Oil. The family will receive friends at the Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles – Newbigging Chapel, 1403 Bayview Avenue (south of Davisville Avenue) from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 6th. A service will be held in the chapel on Thursday, March 7th at 1:00 p.m. If desired, in lieu of flowers, donations made to the Toronto Humane Society, 11 River Street, Toronto, M5A 4C2, would be appreciated. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com. 'There is a time for everything and a season for every activity under heaven; a time to be born and a time to die.' - Ecclesiastes 3:1,2.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 4, 2019