COLBOURNE, JANE It is us minus one following the death of Emma Jane Colbourne on Monday, June 17, 2019. Left to mourn are Julie and Ross Cole of London, Ontario, Marie and Woodrow Burden of St. Anthony, Newfoundland, Andrew and Jaunita Colbourne of St. Anthony, Donald and Brenda Colbourne of Goose Bay, Labrador, Ethel Colbourne of Levittown, PA, USA. Predeceased by parents, two brothers and four nephews. Also mourned by nieces, nephews and a large extended family and friends far and wide. Jane excelled best when caring for others, both in her nursing profession and in her life. Also known to share a bit of her own feisty advice and opinion. In remembrance of Jane, share a smile or a hug or a charitable donation. As per Jane's wishes, cremation has taken place and a funeral service in St. Anthony will be held at a later date.

